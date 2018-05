May 2 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE SALE OF ITS DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS

* NOKIA - PLANS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS TO ÉRIC CARREEL, CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CHAIRMAN OF WITHINGS

* NOKIA - PLANNED SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH WOULD BE PART OF CO'S SHIFT TO BECOME BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS & LICENSING CO