Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* EXPECTS THAT FOR MOBILE PHONES WHICH IMPLEMENT 5G NEW RADIO STANDARD, LICENSING RATE FOR NOKIA 5G SEP PORTFOLIO WILL BE CAPPED AT EUR 3 PER DEVICE

* BEYOND MOBILE PHONES, NOKIA BELIEVES THAT THERE WILL BE AN UNPRECEDENTED VARIETY OF END USER DEVICES THAT WILL USE NOKIA INNOVATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anne Kauranen)