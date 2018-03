March 19 (Reuters) - NOKIA OYJ:

* ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G

* ‍ALFA WILL USE NOKIA’S AIRSCALE EQUIPMENT TO LAUNCH VOLTE AND LTE-A SERVICES​

* ‍AIRSCALE SINGLE RADIO ACCESS NETWORK (SRAN) SOLUTION WILL BE USED TO DEPLOY 3G AND LTE-A PRO​ Source: nokia.ly/2tUZNpW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)