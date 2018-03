March 27 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED TO CONVENE THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018, DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE PROPOSED FOR 2017

* SAYS ‍JEAN C. MONTY HAS INFORMED THAT HE WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE TO SERVE ON NOKIA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFTER ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​

* PROPOSES THAT SARI BALDAUF BE ELECTED AS A MEMBER OF BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)