Jan 15 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA WINS FIVE-YEAR MANAGED SERVICES AGREEMENT TO MANAGE OPTUS’ NETWORK

* ‍NOKIA TO MANAGE OPERATION OF OPTUS NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE​

* AS PART OF THE CONTRACT, NOKIA AND OPTUS WILL DEVELOP A NETWORK OPERATIONS CENTRE (NOC)