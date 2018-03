BRIEF-Nokia Wins GSM-Railway Contract With Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe

March 29 (Reuters) - NOKIA OYJ:

* PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK

* ‍FIVE-YEAR TURNKEY CONTRACT COVERS DEPLOYMENT OF GSM-R AND MISSION-CRITICAL IP/MPLS AND DWDM OPTICAL NETWORK​

* PROJECT IS MAJORITY FUNDED BY EU, AND COMPLEMENTED BY POLISH STATE FUNDS

* ‍WILL PROVIDE INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING, 3RD-PARTY INTEGRATION, FIRST-LINE CARE AND MAINTENANCE FOR 13,800 KM OF GSM-R NETWORK​