BRIEF-Nokian Tyres Enters Into Employee Cooperation Negotiations On Planned Temporary Lay-Offs

March 18 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres plc:

* IS ENTERING INTO EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS ON PLANNED TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS BASED ON THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* IS ENTERING INTO EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS ON PLANNED TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS AFFECTING NOKIAN TYRES PLC PERSONNEL BASED IN FINLAND

* EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN ALL PERSONNEL BASED IN FINLAND AT NOKIAN TYRES PLC, NOKIAN HEAVY TYRES LTD, VIANOR HOLDING OY AND VIANOR OY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BACKGROUND FOR THESE ACTIVITIES IS DECREASE IN DEMAND IN EUROPEAN CAR AND TIRE MARKET, WHICH IS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* NEGOTIATIONS WILL BEGIN ON MARCH 18, 2020, AND LAST FOR TWO WEEKS, UNLESS AGREED OTHERWISE IN SAID NEGOTIATIONS.

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN APPROXIMATELY 1,630 PEOPLE

* PLAN IS TO ACHIEVE NECESSARY LEVEL OF ADJUSTMENT BY USING TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS OF AT MOST 90 DAYS PER EMPLOYEE