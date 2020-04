April 1 (Reuters) - Nolato AB:

* AMENDED DECISION REGARDING PROPOSED DIVIDEND

* TAKEN DECISION TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO 2020 AGM OF SEK 14.50 PER SHARE

* DECISION COMES IN LIGHT OF CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY RESULTING FROM IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* HAS DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO AGM ON 4 MAY THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID