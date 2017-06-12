BRIEF-Nomad Foods enters into deal to settle legacy tax claims

June 12 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd:
* Nomad Foods enters into an accretive transaction to settle legacy tax claims
* Nomad Foods Ltd - deal for $10.75 per share
* Nomad Foods Ltd - aggregate purchase price of approximately $105.1 million
* Nomad Foods Ltd - aggregate purchase price will be funded from company's cash on hand and shares will be retired.
* Nomad Foods Ltd - transaction is 6 pct accretive to EPS
* Nomad Foods Ltd - to repurchase 9.8 million of its shares beneficially owned by funds advised by Permira Advisers LLP at a purchase price of $10.75 per share