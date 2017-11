Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd:

* - QTRLY ‍REVENUE INCREASED 4.4% TO EUR 459 MILLION​

* - QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EPS EUR 0.24​

* - ‍REPORTED QTRLY EPS OF EUR 0.24​

* - ‍RAISES 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 325 TO EUR 327 MILLION​

* - ‍FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE NOW ASSUMES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3%

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW EUR 446.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S