BRIEF-Nomad Foods Reports Qtrly Reported EPS Of Eur 0.36

May 10 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd:

* QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.9%

* QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF EUR 0.36; ADJUSTED EPS INCREASED 40% TO EUR 0.35

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF ABOUT EUR 1.10 TO EUR 1.13 PER SHARE

* FULL YEAR GUIDANCE CONTINUES TO ASSUME ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AT A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.30, REVENUE VIEW EUR 536.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 1.13, REVENUE VIEW EUR 2.07 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S