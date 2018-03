March 14 (Reuters) - Immunicum Ab:

* REG-IMMUNICUM AB: THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) PROPOSES MICHAEL OREDSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* ‍IMMUNICUM’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AGNETA EDBERG, HAS ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)