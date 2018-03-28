BRIEF-Nomura Holdings and LINE sign MOU to consider financial business alliance

March 28 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc

* Says it and LINE Corp have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a business alliance primarily aimed at providing securities services

* Says it and LINE Corp will jointly set up a JV, LINE Securities Corporation, which will be engaged in brokerage and securities investment consultation services to help clients build assets, in May

* Says it and LINE Corp will hold 49 percent stake and 51 percent stake in the JV respectively

