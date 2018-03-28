FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 28, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Nomura Holdings and LINE sign MOU to consider financial business alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc

* Says it and LINE Corp have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a business alliance primarily aimed at providing securities services

* Says it and LINE Corp will jointly set up a JV, LINE Securities Corporation, which will be engaged in brokerage and securities investment consultation services to help clients build assets, in May

* Says it and LINE Corp will hold 49 percent stake and 51 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/S4DaZQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.