BRIEF-Nomura Holdings to enhance client solutions through new business

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc

* Says co plans to start principal business (the new business)and co will primarily provide equity to clients as a solution for business reorganizations and revitalizations, business succession as well as management buyouts under the new business

* Says co plans to make an initial investment of up to 100 billion yen in the new business and the co has not yet identified any specific investment targets

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PfS7Vq

