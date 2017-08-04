FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Nomura Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 60 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4(Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc

* Says it will issue 50th series, 51th series and 52 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen, 20 billion yen and 10 billion yen respectively, with payment date on Aug. 10

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Aug. 10, 2022, Aug. 9, 2024 and Aug. 10, 2027 respectively, and coupon rate 0.22 percent, 0.34 percent and 0.435 percent per annum respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/saJKz7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

