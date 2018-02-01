FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Nomura Real Estate Master Fund to acquire properties for 29.82 bln yen and to issue new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1(Reuters) - Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc

* Says it will acquire two properties on March 1 and 7 properties on April 2 respectively, for 29.82 billion yen in total

* Says it will issue 132,000 new units through public offering, with payment date on March 1

* Says it will issue 6,670 new units through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date on March 19 and payment date on March 20

* Proceeds to be used as a apart of fund for the property acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ohT8K ; goo.gl/VpLeS8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

