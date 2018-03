March 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE WILL FLOAT AUSTRALIAN-DOLLAR BONDS FOR JAPANESE INVESTORS AS SOON AS MID-MARCH - NIKKEI

* CONSULTING FIRM AFFILIATED WITH NOMURA HOLDINGS TO ISSUE 5-YEAR AUSTRALIAN-DOLLAR BONDS; AMOUNT TO BE RAISED, COUPON RATE NOT YET FINALIZED - NIKKEI‍​ Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2FBUZud] Further company coverage: