Nov 8 (Reuters) - NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC:

* ‍ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME TO REPURCHASE UP TO 5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 5 PENCE IN COMPANY​

* ‍PROGRAMME WILL COMMENCE ON 8 NOVEMBER 2017 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN 7 NOVEMBER 2018​

* ‍AGGREGATE PURCHASE COST OF SHARES PURCHASED UNDER PROGRAMME WILL NOT EXCEED £4.25 MILLION​