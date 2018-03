March 13 (Reuters) - Non-Standard Finance Plc:

* EACH OF OUR BUSINESSES HAS MADE A GOOD START TO YEAR

* SAYS FY‍ REPORTED REVENUE 107.77 MILLION STG VERSUS 72.76 MILLION STG IN 2016

* ‍RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.70P PER SHARE (2016: 0.9P) MAKING A TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR OF 2.20P PER SHARE (2016: 1.2P)​

* SAYS ‍FY REPORTED LOSS BEFORE TAX 13.02 MILLION STG VERSUS 9.34 MILLION STG

‍HAVE BROKEN OUT TEMPORARY ADDITIONAL COMMISSION PAID TO NEWLY SIGNED-UP AGENTS DURING 2017​