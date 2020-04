BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance Says Over Past Month, Lending Volumes Limited To Smaller Sized Loans

April 23 (Reuters) - Non-Standard Finance PLC:

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED IN MID-MAY 2020,

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - OVER PAST FOUR WEEKS, LENDING VOLUMES HAVE BEEN LIMITED TO SMALLER SIZED LOANS TO KEY WORKERS ONLY.

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - DESPITE CHALLENGING CIRCUMSTANCES, OUR COLLECTIONS PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN ROBUST

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC - COLLECTIONS SO FAR IN APRIL AT EVERYDAY LOANS RUNNING AT ABOVE 90% OF COMPARATIVE PRE-LOCKDOWN LEVELS IN MARCH