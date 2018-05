May 10 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 REVENUE $110.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $107.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

* COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE