March 8 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund:

* NORANDA INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS WITH GLENCORE CANADA FOR PURCHASE OF CONCENTRATE AND SALE OF METAL

* NORANDA INCOME FUND - UNDER AGREEMENT, GLENCORE CANADA WILL SUPPLY FUND WITH ALL OF ZINC CONCENTRATE REQUIREMENTS

* NORANDA INCOME FUND - UNDER AGREEMENT, GLENCORE CANADA WILL PURCHASE ALL OF FUND'S ZINC METAL FOR 4 YEAR PERIOD ENDING APRIL 30, 2022