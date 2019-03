March 8 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund:

* NORANDA INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES TERMS AGREEMENT

* NORANDA INCOME FUND - AGREED WITH GLENCORE CANADA ON TERMS AS PER WHICH ZINC CONCENTRATE TO BE BOUGHT, ZINC METAL TO BE SOLD FROM MAY 1, 2019-APRIL 30, 2020

* NORANDA INCOME FUND - DOES NOT EXPECT TO REALIZE FULL IMPACT OF TERMS UNTIL ALL INVENTORY PURCHASED PRIOR TO MAY 1, 2019 HAS BEEN FULLY PROCESSED