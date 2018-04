April 12 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund:

* NORANDA INCOME FUND EXTENDS MATURITY OF ASSET BACKED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MATURITY ON FUND’S ASSET-BACKED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED FROM APRIL 13, 2018 TO JULY 20, 2020

* TERMS OF US$150 MILLION ABL FACILITY REMAIN SAME