May 13 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ZINC METAL SALES INCREASED 5% TO A TOTAL OF 68,059 TONNES, VERSUS 64,646 TONNES

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $175.8 MILLION VERSUS $186.9 MILLION

* FUND MAY INCUR LOSSES OR EXPENSES RELATING TO COVID-19

* SEES 2020 ZINC METAL PRODUCTION & SALES REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 260,000 TO 270,000 TONNES