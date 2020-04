BRIEF-Noratis AG Plans After A Business Development In Line With Expectations In 2019 A Dividend Of EUR 0.80 Per Share

April 22 (Reuters) - Noratis AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: NORATIS AG PLANS AFTER A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS IN 2019 A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER SHARE

* NORATIS AG - CREATION OF A DIVIDEND PAYMENT RESERVE OF ANOTHER EUR 0.30 PER SHARE

* NORATIS AG - CREATION OF A TENANT SOCIAL FUND WITH ALLOCATION OF ANOTHER EUR 0.10 PER SHARE

* NORATIS AG - POSTPONEMENT OF GENERAL MEETING

* NORATIS AG - ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR FISCAL 2019, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ON 25 JUNE, IS POSTPONED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* NORATIS AG - HAS CONCLUDED 2019 FISCAL YEAR, AS FORECASTED, ON LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEARS

* NORATIS AG - 2019 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF EUR 15.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 15.6 MILLION)