May 19 (Reuters) - Noratis AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: NORATIS AG: NORATIS CONTINUES TO GROW: AFTER PURCHASE IN RÜSSELSHEIM, PORTFOLIO IN RHINE-MAIN INCREASES TO MORE THAN 700 UNITS

* NORATIS AG - ACQUISITION OF FIVE PROPERTIES WITH 83 RESIDENTIAL UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)