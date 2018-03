March 21 (Reuters) - NORATIS AG:

* FY EBIT ROSE BY AROUND 54 PERCENT TO 15.2 MILLION EUROS DESPITE IPO COSTS

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF € 1.50 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLED TO 12.2 MILLION EUROS

* CONTINUATION OF THE POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED IN 2018

* FY NET INCOME UP AT 8.7 MILLION EUROS

* 2018 SALES, EBIT AND EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)