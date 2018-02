BRIEF-Norbord Q4 Adjusted EPS $1.41

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc:

* NORBORD REPORTS RECORD 2017 EARNINGS; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.41

* “DEMAND IN ALL OUR CORE MARKETS REMAINS STRONG”

* IN NORTH AMERICA, EXPECT NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY AND OTHER OSB END USES TO SUPPORT FURTHER DEMAND GROWTH

* ‍ FUNDAMENTALS IN KEY MARKETS REMAIN FAVOURABLE AND LOOK FORWARD TO FURTHER GROWTH FROM ALL SEGMENTS OF BUSINESS​

* REPORTED Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2017 INCOME TAX EXPENSE INCLUDES NON-RECURRING $35 MILLION NET RECOVERY

* EUROPEAN BUSINESS IS “POISED FOR IMPROVED EARNINGS” NEXT YEAR AS OSB SUBSTITUTION FOR PLYWOOD DRIVES ACCELERATED DEMAND GROWTH

* ‍ PRODUCTION FROM EXPANDED INVERNESS MILL WILL NOT INCREASE MARKEDLY FROM 2017​

* NORBORD‘S 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET IS $175 MILLION FOR PROJECTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26, REVENUE VIEW $617.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍ BELIEVE WILL SEE FURTHER PRICE MOMENTUM IN 2018 IN RELATION TO EXPANDED INVERNESS MILL​