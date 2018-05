May 3 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc:

* NORBORD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* NORBORD INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS $1.10 PER DILUTED SHARE

* NORBORD INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.09

* NORBORD INC - QTRLY SALES $576 MILLION VERSUS $467 MILLION