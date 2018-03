BRIEF-Norbord To Temporarily Suspend Production At Its 100 Mile House, BC Mill

March 15 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc:

* NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS 100 MILE HOUSE, BC MILL

* NORBORD INC - ‍NORBORD CURRENTLY EXPECTS SUSPENSION TO COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT MAY 14, 2018 AND TO CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 1 MONTH​

* NORBORD - ESTIMATES CURTAILMENT WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS BY ABOUT $5 MILLION

* NORBORD INC - ‍SHORTAGE OF WOOD WILL CAUSE IT TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ORIENTED STRAND BOARD MILL IN 100 MILE HOUSE, BRITISH COLUMBIA​