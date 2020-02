BRIEF-Norcal Group To Be Acquired By ProAssurance

Feb 20 (Reuters) - ProAssurance Corp:

* NORCAL GROUP TO BE ACQUIRED BY PROASSURANCE

* PROASSURANCE CORP - DEAL FOR $450 MILLION

* PROASSURANCE CORP - NORCAL WILL HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO NEW SEATS ON PROASSURANCE BOARD

* PROASSURANCE CORP - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS FOR BOTH COMPANIES HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION

* PROASSURANCE CORP - ANTICIPATE TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN SECOND YEAR OF OWNERSHIP

* PROASSURANCE CORP - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO DELIVER $18 MILLION IN PRE-TAX SYNERGIES

* PROASSURANCE - DEAL FOR $450 MILLION IN CASH, WITH CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $150 MILLION SHOULD ULTIMATE LOSS ESTIMATES AS OF DEAL DATE BE FAVORABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: