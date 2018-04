BRIEF-NorCom Information Technology FY Consolidated Surplus At EUR 2 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG :

* DGAP-NEWS: NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG: COMMENT ON THE 2017 FIGURES AND FIRST QUARTERLY FIGURES FOR 2018

* FY REVENUES OF EUR 13.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 18.1 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 1.2 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED SURPLUS AMOUNTS TO 2 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 1.6 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 REVENUES OF 3.6 MILLION EUROS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (2017: 4.1 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 EBITDA INCREASED TO 0.5 MILLION EUROS (2017: 0.4 MILLION EUROS)

* GOAL FOR 2018 IS TO ACHIEVE A MODERATE YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)