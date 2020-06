June 25 (Reuters) - Norcros PLC:

* NORCROS PLC - FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT OF £32.3M (2019: £34.4M), AHEAD OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE IN APRIL 2020

* NORCROS PLC - YEAR TO DATE REVENUE TO END OF MAY WAS 40% OF LAST YEAR