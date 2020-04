BRIEF-Norcros Says Co Suspending Previous Guidance For Financial Year 2020/21

April 1 (Reuters) - Norcros PLC:

* GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO WIN MARKET SHARE IN ITS MAJOR MARKETS DESPITE CONDITIONS REMAINING CHALLENGING

* SEES UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020 TO BE APPROXIMATELY £31M COMPARED TO PREVIOUS CONSENSUS FORECAST OF £35M.

* SUSPENDING OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21.

* YEAR-END NET DEBT IS EXPECTED TO BE C.£40M

* TO CONSIDER APPROPRIATENESS, QUANTUM AND TIMING OF ANY FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FY WHEN IT HAS CLEARER VIEW OF SCALE OF COVID-19 IMPACT