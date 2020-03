BRIEF-Nord/LB Says It Started 2020 Well, But Coronavirus Makes Forecast Difficult

March 24 (Reuters) - Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale :

* NORD/LB REPORTS PRE-TAX LOSS OF 30 MILLION EUR FOR 2019

* NORD/LB REPORTS PROFIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING, REORGANISATION AND TAX OF 429 MILLION EUR IN 2019

* NORD/LB SAYS IT CANNOT SERIOUSLY MAKE AN EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2020 GIVEN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* NORD/LB SAYS IT STARTED 2020 WELL BUT MACROECONOMIC EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS, WHICH CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED, ARE CURRENTLY MAKING IT MUCH MORE DIFFICULT TO MAKE FORECASTS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)