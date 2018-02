Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank AB:

* NORDEA APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER REES GROUP CFO

* REES IS CURRENTLY DEPUTY HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING AND HEAD OF NORDEA MARKETS

* SAYS MARTIN A. PERSSON, HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING, WILL TAKE ON THE INTERIM ROLE AS HEAD OF MARKETS WITH CHRISTIAN FINK KARAS, COO OF MARKETS, AS INTERIM DEPUTY HEAD OF MARKETS