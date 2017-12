Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nordea:

* ‍DUE TO REGULATORY DEMANDS FROM US IRS NORDEA BANK AB WILL DELIST CERTIFICATE WITH AUTOLIV SDB AS UNDERLYING​

* ‍NO NEW INSTRUMENTS WITH AUTOLIV SBD AS UNDERLYING WILL BE ISSUED AT THIS TIME​

* ‍INSTRUMENT WILL BE DELISTED 18TH OF DECEMBER 2017​