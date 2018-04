April 10 (Reuters) - Nordea Markets:

* NORDEA MARKETS RAISES VIEW ON SEAFOOD SECTOR

* NORDEA MARKETS RAISES 2018 FARMED SALMON PRICE FORECAST TO NOK 60/KILO FROM NOK 50/KILO

* HAS BUY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OSLO LISTED SALMON FIRMS, EXCEPT SALMAR (HOLD) AND BAKKAFROST (SELL) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)