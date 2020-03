BRIEF-Nordea Offers Instalment-Free Periods In Light Of Corona Outbreak

March 13 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank Abp:

* NORDEA OFFERS INSTALMENT-FREE PERIODS FOR MORTGAGE AND SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESS CUSTOMERS IN LIGHT OF CORONA OUTBREAK

* NORDEA WILL OFFER PERSONAL CUSTOMERS AND BUSINESS CUSTOMERS AN INSTALMENT-FREE PERIOD OF UP TO 6 MONTHS ON THEIR MORTGAGES

* FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES, NORDEA WILL OFFER A 3-MONTH INSTALMENT FREE PERIOD WHERE NEEDED AND IS READY TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS WITH OTHER FORMS OF RELIEF

* OUR APPROACH WILL BE TAILORED TO OUR CUSTOMER NEEDS IN EACH COUNTRY, FOR EXAMPLE TAKING ACCOUNT OF DANISH MORTGAGE MARKET STRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)