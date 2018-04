April 11 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank AB:

* NORDEA SANCTIONED BY THE FINNISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED A PENALTY OF EUR 400,000 FROM THE FINNISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (FIN-FSA) DUE TO LATE TRANSACTION REPORTING TO FIN-FSA CAUSED BY AN ISOLATED PROGRAMMING ERROR IN 2016.

* SAYS DID NOT CAUSE ANY DAMAGE TO CUSTOMERS