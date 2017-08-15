BRIEF-Nordea says cooperates with Danish authorities in money laundering probe

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nordea
* Nordea comment on media enquiry about ongoing investigation by Danish Prosecution Service
* Says our focus is to fully cooperate with prosecution service and we are committed to ensuring access to all relevant information
* Says last week Nordea in Denmark as expected received a visit from representatives for the Danish Prosecution Service as they have now formally opened an investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)