BRIEF-Nordea says has applied for listing of Nordea Holding in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank Ab says:

* Has today, on behalf of the wholly owned subsidiary Nordea Holding Abp (“Nordea Finland”) applied for the admission of Nordea Finland’s shares to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen.

* Provided that the re-domiciliation is carried out and that Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen approve the application, the intention is that trading in Nordea Finland's share will commence during the autumn.