Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nordea:

* SAYS HAS ESTABLISHED NORDEA VENTURES TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS IN FINTECH START-UP COMPANIES

* SAYS INVESTMENTS ARE MAINLY, BUT NOT EXCLUSIVELY, EXPECTED TO BE IN COMPANIES WHICH HAVE A NORDIC FOCUS

* SAYS NUMBER AND SIZE OF INVESTMENTS WILL VARY