BRIEF-Nordea to become Systematic Internaliser

Oct 25 (Reuters) - NORDEA BANK AB

* SAYS WILL SUPPORT ITS NORDIC CLIENTS THROUGH THE IMPLEMENTATION OF MIFID II AND MIFIR BY BECOMING A SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (SI) FOR FX, INTEREST RATE DERIVATIVES AND CASH BOND INSTRUMENTS TRADED ON A TRADING VENUE FROM 3 JANUARY 2018

* SAYS IS THE FIRST NORDIC BANK TO ANNOUNCE THAT IT WILL BECOME A SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER FOR ITS CLIENTS

* SAYS THAT AS AN SI NORDEA WILL ASSUME FULL LEGAL POST-TRADE REPORTING OBLIGATIONS AND REMOVE THE LEGAL REGULATORY OBLIGATION BURDEN FROM ITS CLIENTS FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Copenhagen newsroom)