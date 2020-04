April 21 (Reuters) - Nordfyns Bank A/S:

* NORDFYNS BANK A/S - CUTS 2020 OUTLOOK

* NORDFYNS BANK A/S - NOW SEES FY 2020 PRETAX RESULT IN RANGE OF DKK 15-25 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED RANGE OF DKK 30-40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)