Sept 12 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd:

* Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - new CFO for Nat and Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NAO) to join October 16, 2017

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd - ‍ new CFO Bjorn Giaever will join Nat and Nordic American Offshore Ltd​ on October 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: