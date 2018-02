BRIEF-Nordic banks explore common payments infrastructure

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa said on Friday:

* NORDIC BANKING SECTOR TO EXPLORE COMMON PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

* NORDIC BANKS ‍CURRENTLY EXPLORING POSSIBILITY OF ESTABLISHING A PAN-NORDIC PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPLEMENTED BY COMMON PRODUCTS​

* VISION IS TO CREATE, WITHIN NORDICS, WORLD‘S FIRST AREA FOR DOMESTIC AND CROSS-BORDER PAYMENTS IN MULTIPLE CURRENCIES (SEK, DKK, NOK AND EUR)​

* A HARMONIZED NORDIC PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE WILL CREATE A BETTER FOUNDATION FOR INNOVATION AND ENCOURAGE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO BENEFIT OF ALL END-USERS​

* BANKS BEHIND INITIATIVE ARE DANSKE BANK, DNB, HANDELSBANKEN, NORDEA, OP FINANCIAL GROUP, SEB AND SWEDBANK​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)