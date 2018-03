BRIEF-Nordic Capital to buy online banking payments provider Trustly

March 14 (Reuters) -

* NORDIC CAPITAL SAYS TO ACQUIRE TRUSTLY

* TRUSTLY SAYS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER BRIDGEPOINT DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL WILL DISPOSE OF ITS FULL EQUITY INTEREST IN TRUSTLY BUT MANAGEMENT, FOUNDERS AND INVESTMENT COMPANY ALFVÉN & DIDRIKSON WILL REMAIN SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY

* NORDIC CAPITAL SAYS WILL SUPPORT TRUSTLY IN ITS AMBITION TO BECOME THE LEADING GLOBAL ONLINE BANKING PAYMENTS PROVIDER

* CITI ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TRUSTLY

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS

* IN 2017, NORDIC CAPITAL FUND VIII SOLD SWEDISH PAYMENT PLATFORM BAMBORA AFTER THREE YEARS OF OWNERSHIP

