April 24 (Reuters) - Nordic ID Oyj:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 277,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 242,000 YEAR AGO

* COVID-19’S IMPACT ON COMPONENTS AVAILABILTY HAS BEEN SMALLER THAN FEARED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)